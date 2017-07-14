Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Definition By Mayo Clinic Staff

An intragastric balloon is a newer kind of weight-loss procedure. A saline-filled silicone balloon is placed in your stomach, which helps you lose weight by limiting how much you can eat. It also makes you feel fuller faster.

This procedure is an option if you're overweight or obese, and diet and exercise haven't worked for you.

Like other weight-loss procedures, an intragastric balloon requires commitment to a healthier lifestyle. You need to make permanent healthy changes to your diet and get regular exercise to help ensure the long-term success of the intragastric balloon procedure.



