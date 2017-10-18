Definition

A brow lift, also known as a forehead lift or forehead rejuvenation, is a cosmetic surgical procedure to improve the appearance of the forehead, the brow and the area around the eyes.

During a brow lift, the soft tissue and skin of the forehead and brow are raised.

You might choose to have a brow lift if you have creases across your forehead or between your eyes or a low, sagging brow. A brow lift might also boost your self-confidence.

A brow lift can be done alone or with other facial procedures, such as eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) or a face-lift.

Oct. 18, 2017