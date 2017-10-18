A brow lift, also known as a forehead lift or forehead rejuvenation, is a cosmetic surgical procedure to improve the appearance of the forehead, the brow and the area around the eyes.
During a brow lift, the soft tissue and skin of the forehead and brow are raised.
You might choose to have a brow lift if you have creases across your forehead or between your eyes or a low, sagging brow. A brow lift might also boost your self-confidence.
A brow lift can be done alone or with other facial procedures, such as eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) or a face-lift.
Oct. 18, 2017
- Brow lift. American Society of Plastic Surgeons. http://www.plasticsurgery.org/cosmetic-procedures/brow-lift.html. Accessed July 23, 2013.
- Forehead lift. American Academy of Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Inc. http://www.aafprs.org/patient/procedures/forehead_lifts.html. Accessed July 23, 2013.
- Neligan PC. Plastic Surgery. Vol. 2. 3rd ed. London, England: Elsevier Saunders; 2013:93.
- Truswell W, et al. Your Complete Guide to Facial Rejuvenation. Omaha, Neb.: Addicus Books; 2007:102.
- Jacobson SR (expert opinion). Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. Sept. 3, 2013.
.