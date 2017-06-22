Summer recipes: Celebrate the season

Celebrate summer with these healthy recipes.

By Mayo Clinic Staff

This collection of summer recipes uses the season's freshest ingredients for a healthy, relaxed summer.

Menu 1

  1. Grilled turkey burger
  2. Classic Boston baked beans
  3. Yellow pear and cherry tomato salad
  4. Minty-lime iced tea

Menu 2

  1. Beef and vegetable kebabs
  2. English cucumber salad with balsamic vinaigrette
  3. Cranberry spritzer

Menu 3

  1. Tuna steak sandwiches
  2. Cucumber pineapple salad 
  3. Peaches a la mode 
June 22, 2017