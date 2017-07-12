Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Home care services: Questions to ask Home care services range from medical care to help with daily household chores. If you're considering home care services, ask these questions to choose the best provider for your needs. By Mayo Clinic Staff

If you are recovering from surgery or need long-term care for a chronic illness — or you have a loved one facing a similar situation — you might be interested in home care services. Home care services range from skilled care provided by nurses or physical or occupational therapists to household support, such as cleaning, cooking and running errands.

Whether you're planning to enlist the help of a home care services agency or hire a personal home health aide, knowing what questions to ask can help ensure that you receive quality assistance.

Qualifications

If you're considering a home care services agency:

Is the agency licensed by the state? Most states — but not all — require agencies to be licensed and reviewed regularly. Check with your state health department.

Is the agency certified by Medicare to meet federal requirements for health and safety? If not, ask why.

What type of employee screening is done? Can the agency provide references? Ask for a list of doctors, hospital discharge planners or other professionals who have experience with the agency.

If you're considering a home health aide:

What are the aide's credentials? If he or she claims to be licensed, check with the licensing body.

Can the aide provide references from at least two employers? Check them thoroughly.

Ask your or your loved one's doctor, social worker, hospital discharge planner, family and friends for recommendations.

Quality of care

If you're considering a home care services agency:

How does the agency train and monitor caregivers? Does the agency provide continuing education?

Are the caregivers licensed, insured and accredited?

Do the agency's employees seem friendly and helpful?

If you're considering a home health aide:

Does the home health aide have a positive attitude?

Are you and your loved one comfortable with the home health aide?



