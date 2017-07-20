Slide show: Exercises to improve your core strength

Previous

1 of 13

Core exercises build abs and other core muscles

Core-strength exercises strengthen your core muscles, including your abdominal muscles, back muscles and the muscles around the pelvis. Strong core muscles make it easier to do many physical activities.

You can do core-strength exercises on a carpeted floor or mat. Breathe freely and deeply during each core-strength exercise. Focus on tightening your transversus abdominis, the deepest abdominal muscle and the one you feel contracting when you cough.

Repeat each of these core-strength exercises about five times. As your core strength improves, build up to 10 to 15 repetitions. If you have back problems, osteoporosis or other health concerns, talk to your doctor before doing these core-strength exercises.