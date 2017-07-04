Slide show: How to trim thickened toenails

Previous

Thickened toenails: What causes them?

Your toenails can thicken for many reasons. These include:

A common skin condition that causes cells to build up rapidly on the surface of the skin (psoriasis)

Injury

Tight-fitting shoes

Fungal infections — as shown in this picture

Among these, a fungal nail infection — onychomycosis (on-ih-koh-my-KOH-sis) — is a common cause of thickened toenails.