DefinitionBy Mayo Clinic Staff
Primary sclerosing (skluh-ROHS-ing) cholangitis (koh-lan-JIE-tis) is a disease of the bile ducts, which carry the digestive liquid bile from your liver to your small intestine. In primary sclerosing cholangitis, inflammation causes scars within the bile ducts. These scars make the ducts hard and narrow and gradually cause serious liver damage.
In most people with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the disease progresses slowly and can lead to liver failure, repeated infections, and tumors of the bile duct or liver. Liver transplant is the only known cure for primary sclerosing cholangitis.
The search for other treatments to slow or stop primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing, and scientists have turned up many promising leads. Until better treatments are proved safe and effective, though, care for primary sclerosing cholangitis focuses on monitoring liver function, managing symptoms and, when possible, doing procedures that temporarily open blocked bile ducts.
May 16, 2017
- Kowdley KV. Primary sclerosing cholangitis in adults: Clinical manifestations and diagnosis. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed Jan. 24, 2014.
- Singh S, et al. Primary sclerosing cholangitis: Diagnosis, prognosis, and management. Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. 2013;11:898.
- Eaton JE, et al. Pathogenesis of primary sclerosing cholangitis and advances in diagnosis and management. Gastroenterology. 2013;45:521.
- Imam MH, et al. Pathogenesis and management of pruritus in cholestatic liver disease. Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. 2012;27:1150.
- Kowdley KV. Primary sclerosing cholangitis: Epidemiology and pathogenesis. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed Dec. 18, 2013.
- Hirschfield GM, et al. Primary sclerosing cholangitis. The Lancet. 2013;382:1587.
- Kowdley, KV. Primary sclerosing cholangitis in adults: Treatment. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed Dec. 18, 2013.
- Bunchorntavakul C, et al. Pruritis in chronic liver disease. Clinics in Liver Disease. 2012;16:331.
- Phan NQ, et al. Antipruritic treatment with systemic µ-opioid receptor antagonists: A review. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. 2010;63:680.
- Cook AJ. Decision Support System. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. Jan. 22, 2014.
- Carbone M, et al. Autoimmune liver disease, autoimmunity and liver transplantation. Journal of Hepatology. 2014;60:210.
- Murad SD, et al. Efficacy of neoadjuvant chemoradiation, followed by liver transplantation, for perihilar cholangiocarcinoma at 12 US centers. Gastroenterology. 2012;143:88.
- Barbara Woodward Lips Patient Education Center. Perihilar and distal cholangiocarcinoma. Rochester, Minn.: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; 2013.
- Primary sclerosing cholangitis. American College of Gastroenterology. http://patients.gi.org/topics/primary-sclerosing-cholangitis-psc/. Accessed Jan. 24, 2014.
- Liver health and wellness. American Liver Foundation. http://www.liverfoundation.org/abouttheliver/liverhealth/. Accessed Jan. 24, 2014.
- Barbara Woodward Lips Patient Education Center. Nutrition for people with liver disease. Rochester, Minn.: Mayo Foundation for Medical Research; 2013.
- Medication safety. Canadian Liver Foundation. http://www.liver.ca/liver-health/liver-disease-prevention/tips-for-healthy-liver/drug-safety.aspx. Accessed Jan. 23, 2014.
- Medications and the liver. American College of Gastroenterology. http://patients.gi.org/topics/medications-and-the-liver/. Accessed Jan. 24, 2014.
- Rosenthal TC, et al. Fatigue: An overview. American Family Physician. 2008;78:1173.
.